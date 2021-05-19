VENICE — The Planning Commission made short work of three city-initiated land-use petitions Tuesday, approving them unanimously without a staff presentation or debate.
“We do our homework before the meeting,” Commissioner Bill Willson said. “It was very clear what the situation was.”
The situation, as Development Services Director Jeff Shrum explained it in offering some background, was that the new comprehensive plan approved in 2017 omitted a property going through a comp plan amendment and didn’t recognize the existing uses of five others that conflicted with the plan.
The city filed the petitions to fix everything, he said.
“It’s not the result of any development activity, he said.
The SHYD LLC property along Albee Farm Road should have gone into the plan with a medium-density residential land-use designation but didn’t, Shrum said.
One petition the Commission approved corrected that. It also changed the land-use designation of the Jewish Community Center of Venice, on Auburn Road; Island Village Montessori Charter School and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, on Pinebrook Road; Venice Church of the Nazarene, on East Venice Avenue; and Student Leadership Academy, on the island, to institutional, professional from a residential designation.
Each of the properties has a long-standing use as a church or school but is in an area that the comp plan, in the interest of uniformity and transparency, designated residential in keeping with neighboring uses.
A second petition changed the zoning on the five properties to match the land-use designation, while the third one is a code amendment regarding the office, professional and institutional designation.
The City Council will need to approve all the changes as well.
Shrum said the original thought was just to address the comp plan issues, but City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said the other changes should be made at the same time.
The Jewish Community Center of Venice also asked that be approved for a cemetery or columbarium, for urns, but Shrum said he wasn’t comfortable with the request because it’s not an existing use.
The organization has sought approval previously as a special exception. Commission Chair Barry Snyder said the new land-use regulations would allow a cemetery or columbarium as a conditional use.
The Commission also approved a preliminary plat amendment for Aria Phase 4, west of Jacaranda Boulevard between Laurel and Border roads.
If approved by the Council, it would increase the number of lots from 182 to 196.
Representing Neal Signature Homes LLC, engineer Shawn Leins said the change is market driven — to meet a demand for narrower lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.