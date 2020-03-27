VENICE — Usually, there are two options for watching a City Council meeting: Go to City Hall or stream the meeting from the city's website.
But neither method satisfies open-government laws if the Venice City Council is going to meet "virtually" as a precaution against COVID-19: There's no meeting to go to and there's audience participation only by email if you're watching online.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended statutory requirements to allow local governments to meet remotely, so that's what the council is going to do.
The regular meeting scheduled for March 24 had already been pushed back a week to implement social distancing protocols. That converted to working out the logistics of a virtual meeting that the public could participate in.
The council members individually tested the system Friday.
The public has four options Tuesday:
1. Listen, by calling 929-205-6099 and entering 325030447# when the meeting ID is requested.
2. Watch, at Venice.Legistar.com/Calendar.aspx by clicking on “In Progress” at the far right of the City Council meeting March 31 entry.
3. Comment before the meeting, then listen or watch. Comments may be submitted to City Clerk Lori Stelzer at lstelzer@venicegov.com; mailed to 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice FL 34285; or put into the drop box outside the cashier’s office at City Hall.
Provide your full name and address. If you're a city business owner, list the business name and address.
If you want your comments read at the meeting, include a request and submit them by 5 p.m. Monday, March 30. Time limits still apply: five minutes for city residents and property or business owners, two minutes for nonresidents.
Comments submitted after the deadline will be distributed to the Council members and included in the record but not read at the meeting.
4. Watch and comment during the meeting. Here's where it gets a bit complicated
First, before the meeting submit a Request to Speak form at VeniceFl.formstack.com/forms/request_to_speak. All required information must be included.
Then, if you'll be using a tablet or smartphone, download the free Zoom meeting app from your app store. Your computer will automatically download and install it when you use meeting link https://zoom.us/j/325030447 Tuesday to connect to the meeting.
If you already have Zoom on your computer, or if you're suing the app, enter meeting ID 325030447 when you're ready to connect.
If you have public comment questions, contact Stelzer at lstelzer@venicegov.com or 941-882-7390.
Contact IT Director Christophe St. Luce at cstluce@venicegov.com or 941-882-7425 with questions about connecting to the meeting.
The agenda
The annexation of the land for the proposed Palencia development in North Venice has been rescheduled for April 14.
Among the items the Council is still scheduled to deal with are:
• a final vote on amending the city's code of ethics.
• first reading of an ordinance revising the city's procurement procedure.
• a discussion of the city's response to COVID-19.
The complete agenda is available at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
