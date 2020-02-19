The 30th annual Plantation Community Foundation fashion show gave everyone attending the chance to see red.
In addition to fashions, raffles and good food their goal was to bring attention to Healthy Heart month.
Ruth Ruud, chairperson of the fashion show, and Judy Thuer, past president of the Plantation Community Foundation, welcomed about 250 fashionistas to the event.
Models including Venus Belger, Myrna Bianco, Betty Carpentier, Rita Childers, Sharon Heaton, Donna Kubik, Sharon Phillips, Maureen Richards, Jane Smith and Richard Eyer proved people of every shape and size can look glamorous. Richard Eyre modeled men’s clothing from the Plantation’s Pro Shop.
In describing the fashions Deb Palmer, commentator from Dillards said: “Simple shapes go with everything in your closet. “
The program listed the names of nearly 100 sponsors and volunteers who worked on the fashion show and luncheon. During the past year, the Plantation Community Foundation awarded $142,000 in grants. Its impact is felt throughout the community. The fashion show is one of the fund raisers.
Bravo to all involved.
Looking up
The Elephant’s Trunk is happy to announce their elevator is working. All are welcome to explore the second floor and take advantage of 50% off coupons. The store is looking pretty in pastel decked out for spring.
The Truck shares a parking lot with the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce across the street from Venice Hospital.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Dailia Lybarger, director of Programs and Services for InStride. At the “Lovely to Look At” fashion show, Dailia gave an overview of programs offered by InStride.
The organization received a $26,080 Impact grant from the Plantation Community Foundation in 2019. Their goal was to develop a new therapy program using horses to support veterans with PTSD. Another goal was also to help victims of human trafficking.
Dailia described the “Horses for Heroes” program and said the organization knows the importance of, “changing lives one stride at a time.” While many organizations receive grants, it is interesting to learn how they use the money to improve their mission. Dailia did a good job in explaining the work of InStride. Three cheers to the Plantation Community Foundation for making it all possible.
Dailia also spoke most fondly of the volunteers and their dedication. Dailia is one of the program directors in this community who helps make it a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.