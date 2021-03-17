WELLEN PARK — Renaissance at Wellen Park hosted a succulent terrarium program March 9 and 11, where residents made their own to take home.

Those who attended the event chose between several different glass containers adding layers of sand, river rock moss, activated charcoal and cactus soil, adorning their creations with various types of succulents and topping them off with decorations including gnomes and other trinkets.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments