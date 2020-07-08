SARASOTA — The Players Centre for Performing Arts has set up a virtual 5K.
“You have all of August to complete your 3.1069 miles,” it said in a news release.
It can be done by running, walking or biking.
“For $25 you will receive a swag bag with a Players lanyard, exclusive 5K T-shirt and car decal, and will be instantly registered to win five (5) random prizes,” the theater said in the news release.
July 15 is the signup deadline.
Prizes being offered include:
• Most Players Spirit
• A three-month subscription to Yvette’s Health & Fitness Center
• Biggest Social Media Presence.
• Best 5K Performance
• Largest Group with social distancing a must along with wearing masks.
Prize submissions must be submitted by midnight, Aug. 31. To sign up, visit: tickets.theplayers.org/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=5288
“This is a fundraiser for The Players Centre,” the release states. “Have fun, help The Players and experience the great outdoors.”
