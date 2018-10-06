The curtain finally came down on the sale of The Players Centre for the Performing Arts theater at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
"The price was $9.5 million," Players Centre Artistic Director Jeffery Kin said Wednesday. "The papers were finally signed last night about 5:30 (p.m.). We also have a lease agreement to continue to use the building for two years."
This allows The Players to lease the property until Oct. 1, 2020.
Because an earlier sale had fallen through, this announcement was delayed until all the paperwork was completed with the i's dotted and t's crossed.
The money will go toward construction of a new theater complex at Lakewood Ranch. Studies showed that the new location is more central to Players patrons/ Its proximity to Interstate 75 is expected to bring new patrons as well.
The new complex will cost $28-$30 million and include a main stage theater, black box theater and cabaret theater.
A new director of advancement has been hired and will start in a few weeks, replacing the post vacated by Michelle Pingle who resigned nearly a year ago to pursue other interests. The name of Pingle's successor is being withheld until she can give notice at her current situation, Kin said.
A fundraising effort will be announced soon to fund construction of the new site in order to realize the cost savings of not having to build piecemeal.
This will be the theater's third building in its 84-year history. It was the fourth community theater to be established in Florida. It is possibly the oldest remaining of those early theaters.
The Realtor who handled the sale of the present theater site is Ian Black of Ian Black Real Estate. Jag Grewal, CCIM, partner at Ian Black Real Estate, handed the sale for the buyer.
“The Board of Trustees and I are pleased that we can now get on with planning our new state of the art facility in the Waterside development,” The Players Board of Trustees Chairperson Donna Defant said.
“In the Shakespeare play A Midsummer Night’s Dream there is a wonderful quote about love. ‘The course of true love never did run smooth.’ I would like to replace ‘true love’ with ‘real estate transactions.’ We have been through a bit of a ride with the sale of our property, but it’s only to be expected,” Kin said. “Now, we are happy to say that we not only were able to close on the sale of our property, but that the new owner asked us to stay an extra year! So, speaking for the creative side of The Players, we are thrilled! We now have the money to invest in the design of our new building and we have a home until September of 2020. Exciting times for all of us at The Players Centre!”
The present complex includes its main stage area and a 50-seat black box theater behind the main stage. The theater's Arnold Simonsen Players Studio offers a wide range of education and outreach programs for children and adults.
For information about current and upcoming shows, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit: ThePlayers.org.
