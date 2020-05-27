SARASOTA — The Players Studio, the department of education and outreach of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, is offering virtual summer camps this June.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, the regularly scheduled four-week Musical Theatre Camp and the one-week mini camps scheduled for the month of June have been replaced with new quarantine-friendly versions.
Week 1: “Welcome to the Jungle!” Zoom will connect campers (ages 5-10) and camp counselors (teachers) Monday through Friday, June 8-12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Fill your days with animalistic song and dance that will keep you from getting rusty during this time of isolation. Dance games, monologue workshops, and more.
Week 2: “Yes life is better down where it’s wetter, take it from me!” Also for campers ages 5-10, this 2020 Virtual Summer Camp is centered around musical theater, crafts, and more. The Under the Sea Summer Camp will allow the little ones to stay engaged in the arts from home. Monday through Friday, June 22 - 26, 10 a.m. to noon.
For students 11-17
Week 1: “Getting the part” will prepare young actors (11-17) for the world of auditioning. What’s the right song for me? What monologue should I use? How do I pick up choreography quickly at a dance call? These questions along with many others will be answered in this intensive week-long program. Monday through Friday, June 8-12 via Zoom.
Week 2: “Keeping the Part.” Following Getting the Part, this week-long intensive program will teach actors rehearsal etiquette, how to maintain information and direction. i.e. How to Keep the Part. A perfect summer camp for young performers looking to make it in “the biz.” This camp is also for ages 11-17 but will run Monday through Friday, June 22-26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Players Studio will offer virtual classes through the month of June and evaluate continuing online or going to in-person class in July.
The Players Studio will continue to watch CDC, city, and county guidelines regarding summer camps. Watch for more information on July camps n the coming weeks. The health and safety of participants and staff is the studio’s top priority.
Visit theplayers.org to sign up for summer camp and classes. Those with questions about the summer camp programs should call 941-365-2494.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is a 501©(3) organization dedicated to entertaining, educating and engaging the community through high quality live theater. Its Main Stage features the Broadway Series, SNAP (Something New At the Players) and Summer Sizzler Series. Backstage at the Players is home to more thought-provoking, eclectic pieces performed in a smaller space. In addition to providing entertainment to the community, The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio offers a wide range of education and outreach programs for children and adults.
The Players Centre For Performing Arts is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Phone: 941-365-2494 or visit www.theplayers.org.
