SARASOTA — From Feb. 6 through Feb. 16, “Twelve Angry Jurors” ushers the Backstage at The Players series into the new decade.
Tensions rise as a jury deliberates a capital murder case. Each juror begins to question what they thought they knew.
The jury must decide whether a 19-year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. The jury votes 11-1 that the man is guilty of the crime, but laws in the United States require a unanimous vote by all 12 jurors in order to pass judgment.
Tempers flare as the 11 jurors try their best to convince the one dissenter to come around to their side. As the evidence is re-examined, however, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of “reasonable doubt.”
“Twelve Angry Jurors” is a heightened courtroom thriller that puts you on the edge of your seat while powerfully exploring what it means to live in a democracy.
Directed by Elliot Raines with help from assistant director Donna DeFant, and stage manager Diane Cepeda, with costumes by Andrea Bloom, lighting design by Alyssa Goudy and set design by Ken Junkins, “Twelve Angry Juror will keep you on the edge of your seat.
It is being performed Feb. 6-8 and Feb. 13-15 at 8 p.m. and Feb.9 and 16 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $21.50 for adults and $14 for students.
The cast includes Elliott Raines as Judge; Chuck Conlon as Guard, Dylan Jones as Foreman, Phillip Troyer as Juror 2, Jim Floyd as Juror 3, Lauren Ward as Juror 4, Jae Hermann as Juror 5, Scott Ehrenpreis as Juror 6, Paul Hutchinson as Juror 7, Carrie McQueen as Juror 8, Charlie Tyler as Juror 9, Lynne Doyle as Juror 10, Michele Strauss as Juror 11 and Chris Hines as Juror 12.
Costumes are by Andrea Bloom, set by Ken Junkins, lighting design and production management by Alyssa Goudy and props by Donna DeFant,
Jeffery Kin is the managing artistic director of The Players Centre for the Performing Arts in Sarasota.
The theater is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets, call the box office at 941-365-2494.
