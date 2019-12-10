If Dolly Gallagher-Levi (Alyssa Gioudy) didn’t spend so much money on business cards, she might be richer than Horace Vandergelder (Tony Boothby), the half-millionaire she is pursuing.
The 10-Tony award winning musical, “Hello Dolly,” now running at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts in Sarasota is about Dolly but also about a time at the turn of the century (19th to 20th) before women had the vote.
Even without the vote, Dolly managed quite well, Her business cards covered a broad spectrum of services in addition to match-making. That one potential match was more important than any of the others is central to the story.
Directed and choreographed by Brian Finerty, this is one of the most charming renditions of “Hello Dolly” seen on this coast in a number of years.
The dance numbers are stellar. So are the costumes by Georgina Willmott and David Walker, I went to the Sunday matinee which was played to nearly a full house, which is something as the Players Theatre has the largest seating capacity of any of the area theaters except for the Sarasota Opera House and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Goudy and Boothby are excellent in their portrayals of Dolly and Horace and so too is Alana Opie as Mrs. Irene Malloy, who tuns a hat shop. Goudy and Opie have voices that just don’t quit and manage to enhance any show in which they perform.
Adding much to the show’s humor quotient are Christos Nicholoudis as Cornelius Hackl and Luke Manual McFatrich, the two underpaid-employees in Horace’s store. They sing, they dance and provide more than their share of the humor in this happy show.
Lily Mancini as Ermegarde, Jamie Becker as Ernestine( also in ensemble), Debi White as Mrs. Rose and ensemble and Mark-Alan as Rudy and ensemble all acquit themselves quite well in roles that help drive the story and also add to the fun which is the strength of this show. Fifteen additional singers and dancers fill the stage in big production numbers with their talent and the wonderful choreography of the director.
Lighting was by Michael Pasquini. Set design was by Michael Newton-Brown.
Go for the singing, dancing and the final frosting on this tasty treat — the grand finale which pulls everyone out of their seats.
“Hello, Dolly” continues on the theater’s main stage through Dec. 22. Give yourself an early Christmas present. Do not miss this one.
The Players Centre for the Performing Arts is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. In its 90th season, The Players is the second oldest theater in Florida.
For tickets, $29-$34, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit theplayers.org.
For a special treat, experience a “Walk Through Wednesday” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18. You will get to go backstage and meet some of the staff members who are key to productions such as “Hello Dolly!” Tours are free but reservations are a must. Call the theater or visit the web site to add your name to the list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.