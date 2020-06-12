VENICE — Two kid-friendly entertainment venues — playgrounds and libraries — are coming back online throughout the county.
All playgrounds reopen Saturday, June 13.
In Venice that includes the Interactive Children's Fountain in Centennial Park downtown as well as the playgrounds at Chuck Reiter Park, Hecksher Park, Wellfield Park, East Gate Park, John Nolen Park, Legacy Park, Mundy Park, Prentiss French Park and Venezia Park, and the swings at West Blalock Park and the Venice Area Beautification Inc. building by the KMI Bridge.
All the facilities will be cleaned, sanitized and inspected prior to opening, according to a city news release.
With one exception — the Osprey Public Library — all the county's public libraries will reopen Monday, June 15, with limits on services.
Libraries are following CDC guidelines for safety, with markers on the floor in high-traffic to facilitate social distancing.
Mask-wearing is encouraged.
Hours at all libraries will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Seating will be limited and patrons are asked to keep their visit brief.
Each library’s regular collection will be available to patrons on a "grab-and-go" basis but magazines and newspapers will not be available.
Public computers and wi-fi access will be available, with computers spaced apart and individual use limited to one hour per day.
Printing and copying services will be available, as will limited staff technical assistance.
Use of a computer can be reserved online starting Monday at SCGov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Research and information assistance is available via email or chat, or by phone at 941-861-1110 during regular hours.
Curbside pick-up service will continue.
The Friends of the Library bookstores will remain closed for the time being and donations will not be accepted.
