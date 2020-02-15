SARASOTA — World-renowned playwright and Tony Award nominee Ken Ludwig (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “Crazy for You,” “Lend Me a Tenor”), will be in residence at Asolo Repertory Theatre from Feb. 19-21.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, following the performance of his adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Ludwig will take part in a post-show talk back with Asolo Rep Dramaturg and Literary Manager, James Monaghan.
Actor James DeVita, who plays the role of Hercule Poirot in the Asolo production, will also be part of the discussion. The talk back is open to all ticket holders for that performance; limited seating will be available to the public, based on availability.
In addition, on Friday, Feb. 21, Ludwig will be the guest speaker at Asolo Rep’s Board of Directors Advance at the Embassy Suites in downtown Sarasota.
Ludwig is an internationally acclaimed playwright who has had numerous hits on Broadway, in London’s West End, and throughout the world. He has won two Laurence Olivier Awards, received three Tony Award nominations, and won two Helen Hayes Awards and the Edgar Award.
His work has been commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and has been performed in more than thirty countries in over twenty languages. Some of his Broadway and West End shows include “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Crazy for You,” “Moon Over Buffalo,” “Twentieth Century,” and adaptations of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Treasure Island.”
He studied music at Harvard with Leonard Bernstein and theater history at Haverford College and Cambridge University in England.
Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. To learn more, visit: asolorep.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.