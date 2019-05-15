Hopefully, Anthony Suppa’s wife doesn’t mind that he uses her bathroom sink to illustrate how easy it is to fix a typical homeowner plumbing problem, even for a non-plumber.
“She combs her hair over the sink and sometimes the drain gets slow,” said Suppa, owner for the last five years of South Venice-based Aqua Duck Plumbing, whose employers are all veterans.
Suppa said he doesn’t mind educating the public on relatively simple things homeowners can do to avoid his services, and mildly-clogged drains fall into that category.
“What I have to do here is take out the pop-up assembly,” Suppa said, bending under the sink to turn a nut on the back of the pop-up assembly, which is the part that fits inside the sink hole that permits the sink to drain or fill.
“Over time, pop-up assemblies start to drain slow and sometimes become completely clogged,” Suppa said.
“My wife’s sink does this every couple of months,” Suppa added. “The easiest way to clear them, which often will solve the problem entirely, is to pull the pop-up out from the sink.”
When he pulled out the rod inside the pop up assembly that shuts or opens the drain, it had goop on it.
“When you disconnect that, out comes all the goop,’ Suppa said.
Suppa cleaned off the assembly with a paper towel over a trash can.
“When we get a call about a bathroom sink that is stopped up, this is the first thing we check,” he said.
Plunging and snaking are the next homeowner steps if cleaning the pop up assembly doesn’t unclog the sink, Suppa said.
Suppa does not recommend chemicals.
“Most of them are very caustic and can damage old cast-iron and copper pipe,” Suppa said. “And, a lot of times they just don’t work. They are either not strong enough or they can do damage.”
Suppa, whose company specializes in service calls to clear drains, and repair and replace plumbing fixtures, appliances, and faucets, said there are several procedures he considers safe for homeowners to try before calling him.
“First is to use a plunger on a sink or toilet,” Suppa said. “Most plungers you would buy at Home Depot can be used on sinks or toilets.”
The second solution is to try and clean goop from the top section of the drain, which is the pop-up assembly.
“That will be the pop-up assembly on a bathroom sink or the basket strainer on your kitchen sink,” Suppa said.
A hand-snake that winds into the pipe is a third credible, if not more ambitious, homeowner solution, Suppa said.
Suppa highly recommends homeowners pour a combination of vinegar and baking soda into their drains to kill bacteria and fungus as part of a regular maintenance program.
“If you use those two things together they will foam up due to a chemical reaction that is really safe,” Suppa said. “It will really clean the drain down in there and also help with odors.”
He also recommends putting ice in the dish washer to clean out bits of food.
