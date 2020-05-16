Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jason David Adkins, 25, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: driving while license is suspended second or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.

Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Todd Wayne Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possess and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Heroin). Bond: $3,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta St., Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended revocation status, probation violation. original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Heather Lynn Wilson, 20, 200 block of Auburn Woods Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (LSD). Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

