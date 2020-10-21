The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Sean Patrick Turek, 49, 900 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended revocation status subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

• Steven Martinez, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isle Bloulevard, Venice. Charges: Two counts of possession of ammo or weapon by a convicted Florida felon, carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $16,500.

• Jeffrey Palmer, 55, 300 block of Maraviya Bloulevard, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,500.

• Travis Proud, 35, 2600 block of Fred Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Lee Smith, 36, 500 Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Palmieri, 22, 100 block of Cavallini Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

• Kelly Kingston, 46, 100 block of Maple Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Joshua Powenski, 35, Bay Avenue, Osprey. Charge: discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Bond: $7,500.

Criminal registration:

• Richard Boehm, 56, 1300 block of Brookside Road, Venice.

• Jeremy Florczak, 47, 600 block of Como Drive, Venice.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

