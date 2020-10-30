The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Barbara Jean Reid, 64, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny theft more than $300 less than $5,000, contempt of court: failure to appear: neglect elderly disabled adult without great harm. Bond: $10,000.
Hector Jovanny Sanchez, 27, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery: prior conviction for battery commit second subsequent battery. Bond: $10,000.
Byron Warren Bickes, 46, 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.
Michael Evans, 36, 1100 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended revocation status, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $2,120.
Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, 8700 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: work offender program driving while license suspended/ marijuana possession under 20 grams, contempt of court: failure to complete work offender program driving while license is suspended second conviction, contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license is suspended second conviction/ expired motor vehicle registration over six months, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $2,120.
• James Dethloff, 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• James Murabito, 73, 1900 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.
• John Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxymorphone) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Shannon Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Greg Giles
