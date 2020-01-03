The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dawn Maire Faynor, 55, 500 block of Spur St., Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Brandan Scott Stearns, 40, 1000 block of Hope St., Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County contempt warrant for failure to appear in court. Bond: $25,000.

• Troy Christian Ulrich, 51, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charge: leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. Bond: $120.

• Jacob David Frantz, 31, 800 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charge: misuse of 911 system. Bond: $500.

• Sammy Lavon Robinson Jr., 28, 200 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.

• Ricky Paul Britt Jr., 32, 700 block of Florence St., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Gary Gerald Descisciolo, 57, 1500 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of crack cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

• Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of Osceola Drive, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Dana Louise Wagner-Sacino, 53, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation. Bond: none.

Criminal registrations

• Nabil Haddad, 38, 300 block of Northwest Pine Ranch Trail, Osprey.

