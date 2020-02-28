Police lights
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

NORTH PORT - A bicyclist on the sidewalk was seriously injured when he was struck by a car Friday, the North Port Police Department reported.

At about 6:43 a.m., a black four-door Pontiac was westbound on West Price Boulevard near Cranberry and Salford boulevards when it lost control and struck the bicyclist riding west on the sidewalk, North Port Police said in a social media post.

The bicyclist was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

Police believe another white car may have contributed to the crash.

Any witnesses or homeowners with video of the crash or the vehicles involved are asked to call at 941-429-7300 Ext. 1 or email gpierce@northportpd.com.

Leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries is a second or third degree felony. Penalties may include having a license revoked for three years, up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. 

