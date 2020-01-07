SARASOTA - A Sarasota man who had been a church bishop is facing charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 that allegedly took place in 1990.
Henry Lee Porter Sr., 72, was arrested by Sarasota Police after an investigation was spurred by a video on Facebook where an alleged victim disclosed the reported sexual abuse. Authorities were first alerted to the video in October 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sarasota Police investigators and the State Attorney's Office interviewed the alleged victim in November.
The accuser told of the abuse at Westcoast Center for Human Development, described as a religious building along Washington Street in Sarasota.
Porter is described as a bishop with the center - which is described as a church.
The first accuser spoke of abuse beginning when the victim was about 15. That led to "additional potential victims" being identified.
Another person came forward and said he was victimized.
"(Name redacted) stated at the age 11, while under the care and keeping of Henry Lee Porter, he was sexually battered by Henry Lee Porter," the affidavit states. "One of the sexual assaults occurred while staying in the Porter family home."
The victim "stated he was sexually battered on numerous occasions inside Westcoast Center for Human Development," the affidavit states.
The abuse took place during school hours or before or after church services inside the inner office or during other travels, the probable cause affidavit states.
Photographic evidence supported the accusers timeline of events.
A third alleged victim came forward in November. The victim was 12 when they were "abandoned" at the church by their father and "stated within three to four months, Henry Lee Porter started grooming him," for abuse.
Porter would later fondle the child, the victim "stated he was in shock and confused as to what to do. He was concerted if he told anyone; first, no one would believe him, and secondly, he was being raised by Porter and the church. (Name redacted) depended on Porter for his shelter, food, and well-being."
Another eight "similar fact victims" are also speaking with authorities.
Investigators also noted this wasn't the first time accusations have been leveled.
"Two additional criminal investigations (were) conducted by the Sarasota Police Department in 1990 and 2001-2002 where similar fact allegations were made of children being abused by Henry Lee Porter Sr."
In 2001, a letter identifying 40 alleged victims by an anonymous writer was invested with more than 20 accusers eventually speaking to police - but the allegations "were outside of the statue of limitations when the victims provided statements to law enforcement which prevented criminal charges."
"The alleged sexual abuse occurred while they attended Westcoast Center for Human Development; on mission trips throughout America, and abroad on church sponsored trips," the probable cause affidavit states.
Porter was arrested Jan. 2 on one count of sexual battery with a child under 12 years of age.
He remains in Sarasota County Jail with no bond set.
