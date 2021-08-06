Offers go here

Police encounters

Venice Police hold National Night Out community event

  • Updated
VENICE — Despite worry about rain, a large crowd attended the Venice Police National Night Out at its public safety facility Tuesday night.

“This is well beyond what I expected as far as turnout,” Venice Police Capt. Charlie Thorpe said.

Venice Police National Night Out

Venice Police held the first National Night Out at the public safety facility on Tuesday night.

The VPD held its first National Night Out event that focused on building stronger relationships between residents and the police.

“It brings us together,” criminalistic specialist Cheryl Prevatte said.

Several booths were set up to show more about the different aspects of the department including the community resource unit and the criminalistics unit.

The event also allowed residents to finally see the new station.

Not only was the night out geared toward showing the faces of the department and the new station, it also served as an opportunity for children to interact with police.

Child with police K-9 Palmer

A child dressed in a police uniform pets Venice Police K-9 Palmer.

Children and their families lined up to operate the sirens, peaked into the criminalisitics unit van and met with the K-9s.

“Something you can touch and not be afraid,” Venice resident Stephanie Hill said.

She mentioned how the children being able to touch the sirens helps them feel less afraid of police and what they do.

“It makes them feel comfortable with sirens and guys in uniform,” Cassie Blem said.


Residents like Hill also liked how it was a free event with food and fun for the children.

Many children were even seen playing hide and seek in the criminalistics van.

Prevatte was happy to show residents the van, something the public typically doesn’t see.

Through displaying the van, Prevatte said it broke some of the stigmas that her unit was all doom and gloom.

Someone told her they thought criminalistics were all about death. But Prevatte said her team discovers clues, sort of like the TV show “Blue’s Clues.”

Ofc. Morales with K-9 Solo

Venice Police Officer Rodrigo Morales demonstrates K-9 Solo’s skills to the crowd during the community event at the police station.

Apart from the fun, the VPD detective booth introduced a new partnership with Ring doorbell and their Neighbors Public Safety Service.

Detective Benjamin Neff was showing residents how the partnership with the service allows users to anonymously show police any footage of suspicious behavior caught on home security cameras.

“The people that are more hesitant will benefit from this,” Neff said.

While building a better connection with home owners, the system will also help combat crime like bicycle theft.

The VPD community outreach, like the event, aims at building relationships to keep proactively serving Venice.

“It’s finally nice to do something like this at the public safety facility,” Thorpe said.

