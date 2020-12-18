Police lights

SOUTH VENICE - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The crash took place at 7:23 p.m. Friday at South Tamiami Trail and Shamrock Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating the wreck.

Southbound lands are shut down at Shamrock Boulevard on Friday night while the investigation continues.

"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes or detour around the scene using Shamrock Blvd. if traveling southbound to avoid the area," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.


