SOUTH VENICE - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.
The crash took place at 7:23 p.m. Friday at South Tamiami Trail and Shamrock Boulevard.
The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating the wreck.
Southbound lands are shut down at Shamrock Boulevard on Friday night while the investigation continues.
"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes or detour around the scene using Shamrock Blvd. if traveling southbound to avoid the area," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.