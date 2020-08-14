Authorities in Charlotte County are seeking the assistance of people in the area as they search for a boy. 

Chase A. Brielmaier, 14, was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, khaki shorts and gray tennis shoes, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Department said in a social media post.

He stands 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 105 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. 

"Chase is potentially in the North Port or Venice area," the social media post said. "Please be on the look out for Chase. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013."

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments