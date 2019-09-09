Theft of razors

PROVIDED

An image from a security camera video shows a woman allegedly stealing razors from a Venice Publix. Authorities are seeking information in the case. 

 PROVIDED

VENICE - Venice Police are seeking help in identifying a woman who they say stole razor blades.

The theft occurred at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 23.

Police say the woman in the video, posted recently on the Venice Police Department's Facebook page, stole more than $300 worth of razor blades at the Publix Super Market on East Venice Avenue.

She possibly left the area in a black SUV, according to authorities.

It is also believed she committed a similar theft on the same day at another Venice Publix.

Any information in the case can be sent to Venice Detective Oscar Guinart at 941-882-7588 or by email at OGuinart@Venicegov.com and reference case No. 19-001581.

Anonymous tips are also accepted - and they may lead to a cash reward. Those wanting to do that can call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments