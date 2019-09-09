VENICE - Venice Police are seeking help in identifying a woman who they say stole razor blades.
The theft occurred at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 23.
Police say the woman in the video, posted recently on the Venice Police Department's Facebook page, stole more than $300 worth of razor blades at the Publix Super Market on East Venice Avenue.
She possibly left the area in a black SUV, according to authorities.
It is also believed she committed a similar theft on the same day at another Venice Publix.
Any information in the case can be sent to Venice Detective Oscar Guinart at 941-882-7588 or by email at OGuinart@Venicegov.com and reference case No. 19-001581.
Anonymous tips are also accepted - and they may lead to a cash reward. Those wanting to do that can call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.