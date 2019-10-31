VENICE — A man is facing higher bail after having a third run-in with the law for neglect accusations, this time for allegedly striking a child.
David Kimo Rufino Jr., 26, from North Port, was arrested Sunday and charged with child abuse and domestic battery for allegedly slapping a toddler at a Venice residence.
A witness heard a "loud smack" that evening outside a bedroom door and heard the defendant yell: "Shut the f- up and go to bed" toward a child.
When Rufino came out of the bedroom, he allegedly stated he "could hit (child's name redacted) any day of the week," according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit.
Venice Police said there were visible injuries to the toddler's face and took photos as evidence.
The incident comes two months after prosecutors decided not to pursue another child neglect charge filed against Rufino in April.
The earlier arrest resulted after Rufino's toddler was found in a diaper walking down a Pinebrook-area street in Venice in February. The mother of the child was deemed to be a co-defendant at the time of Rufino's arrest.
Rufino demanded a jury trial. The prosecutor in the case ultimately decided not to pursue the matter, according to a court record filed on Aug. 29.
In June 2018, Rufino was cited by North Port Police for leaving children in a car unattended in a Publix Supermarket parking lot on Toledo Blade Boulevard. He was fined $116.
Rufino was initially held without bond on the latest charge. Upon his first appearance before a judge, bail was set at $20,000, which includes $15,000 for cruelty toward a child, child abuse without great bodily harm, and $5,000 for domestic battery.
He remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.