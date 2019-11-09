Gina Ludlam

VENICE - Venice Police reportedly Friday night that a woman who had been missing was found.

Authorities had sought the assistance of residents.

They were seeking the location of Gina Ludlam, 40, who was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Wellfield Park area, it said in a social media post. 

By later Friday evening, she was found safe, authorities said. 

