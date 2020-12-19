SOUTH VENICE - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.
According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a man was killed when apparently rode his motorcycle into the back of a vehicle on Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41 near Shamrock Boulevard.
The crash took place at 7:23 p.m. Friday.
According to the news release, the 45-year-old Venice resident riding his motorcycle had been stopped at a red light southbound at Shamrock Boulevard while a 37-year-old Venice woman was stopped at a red light southbound at the entrance for Lowe's Hardware a short distance down the road.
"The front of (motorcycle) collided with the right rear of (sports utility vehicle) on the inside lane of southbound U.S. 41," authorities wrote.
Neither person involved was identified by name in the initial report.
The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating the wreck.
Southbound lands were shut down from 7:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. at Shamrock Boulevard on Friday night while the investigation took place.
The report notes the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.