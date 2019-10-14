VENICE — Residents are being reminded that, when coming in contact with runaway children, don't hesitate to contact authorities.
In fact, do so.
As soon as possible.
A boy, 11, left home in a huff during the weekend. It wasn't his first time, according to authorities.
"(He) got into an argument with his parents and walked away from his home," North Port Police said in an initial news release that was emailed out on Sunday afternoon.
North Port Police Department noted in a statement the child had been officially last seen about noontime Sunday.
Witnesses then said he was in the area of U.S. 41 and River Road about 1:30 p.m.
That's where he was picked up by an older woman who listened to his story and decided to take him to her home at Sarasota National in Venice, according to North Port Police.
"Her heart was probably in the right place — but that's probably not the best way to do that," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said Monday.
Police had cars and helicopters scouring the area between Warm Mineral Springs and deep into West Villages and South Venice on Sunday evening trying to find the boy.
"(North Port Police Department) has searched every possible area, and (Sarasota County Sheriff's Office) Air units have searched the area," the department said late Sunday night. "The surrounding agencies have been notified and are assisting with checking addresses in their jurisdictions."
By Monday, paperwork was being competed on the situation but — more than anything — it's a cautionary tale.
Taylor said the woman apparently related the story at a church function Sunday night, when another attendee heard about it and thought it sounded odd, Taylor said.
That attendee learned of the runaway boy online Sunday night and ended up calling authorities, but that person wasn't entirely sure of the woman's identity, he said. But the fact that the person did call 911 helped authorities start to narrow down their search.
It's not that the woman who picked up the boy wasn't attempting to be helpful. She just wasn't doing quite the right thing.
"She said she had tried to call some numbers for Child Protective Services," Taylor said.
But, since it was Sunday night, administrative offices were closed. They were also closed Monday, because of the Columbus Day holiday.
Taylor said if a child talks of bad situations at home, police involvement will include other agencies to figure out the situation.
But keeping a child at your home waiting to call an office when it opens isn't a good idea.
"If you find a kid, call 911," Taylor said. "We're out there — using all of these resources to find the kid."
