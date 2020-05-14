VENICE - A woman with a litany of Manatee County arrest on drug and theft charges allegedly pawned a ring from a 1955 graduate the U.S. Military Academy, who died in March at the senior living center where she worked.
Carlee Marie Smith, 27, of Bradenton, worked at the facility in Venice.
After the man died in March, the family collected his belongings but could not find his West Point Military Academy ring, Venice Police stated in a social media post.
The name of the facility is not named. A probable cause affidavit was not available through either the Sarasota County nor the Manatee County clerk of courts on Thursday night.
"Through investigation, it was discovered the ring had been pawned in May, 2018 at Quick Draw Quality in Venice by a Carlee Marie Smith," the Venice Police Department said in the social media post.
"The ring changed hands three times between Venice, New York, and St. Petersburg, before our detective was able to locate it and make arrangements to return this valuable family heirloom to the victim’s family," it said.
In April, an arrest warrant was signed for Smith. She faces new charges of grand theft, false ownership information to a pawnbroker and dealing in stolen property, according to the department.
Smith is in Manatee County Jail. She has lived in Bradenton and Sarasota in the last two years. She has had several jobs, including a pawn shop in Bradenton, according to court records.
She has five felony arrests going back to 2015, including an arrest when jewelry was found in the diaper of an infant that was in her care and another arrest for heroin possession. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
