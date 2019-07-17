STAFF REPORT
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 67-year-old man Saturday for possession of known child pornography.
According to a Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit, detectives received two Cyber Tipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing a photograph of “Pollyfan,” deemed to be child pornography.
The center, which collects information on people who visit the website, reported to the Sheriff’s Office it was twice downloaded to a particular IP address, on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18. The IP address was tracked to a South Venice residence.
More than four months later, on Thursday, July 11, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Briarwood Road.
During an interview, Jeffery P. Higel, who lives at the residence, admitted to downloading and viewing thousands of photos of child pornography over the years.
On July 13, detectives conducted a forensics analysis on Higel’s laptop computer where they found 17 photographs of child pornography and 1,171 images of adult erotica.
Higel was arrested Saturday on 17 felony counts of possession of child pornography. He remains in custody on $85,000 bond while the investigation continues.
