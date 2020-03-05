Cops: Aviation Unit helps nab two fleeing men

VENICE — Two men who allegedly fled from area authorities in South Venice were eventually tracked down by Sarasota County's Aviation Unit, the Sheriff's Department said Thursday.
Frank Crouse II, 33, of Venice, and Dylan Rodgers, 27, of Sarasota, both face resisting officer and narcotic charges, according to a news release.
Tactical Units had "encountered" the two late Tuesday near Seminole Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, authorites stated.
"Both men were riding bicycles and failed to stop at a stop sign, before cutting off a marked patrol vehicle," a news release states. "Deputies attempted to contact both men at the Alligator Bridge however, the duo fled eastbound along a small path on the trail."
That's when the Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit came in to assist.
"Deputies watched as Rodgers tossed a backpack into a wooded area while fleeing from deputies. Soon, deputies contacted the men who admitted they fled because they were in possession of drugs."
Investigators said Rodgers admitted to fleeing because of an outstanding warrant.
A search of a backpack revealed methamphetamine, pills and a glass pipe along with bolt cutters and other tools, officials said.
“This is another great example of how beneficial our Aviation Unit is when it comes to supporting units on the ground,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “Whether our helicopter is assisting on a felony traffic stop, a missing elderly patient, or a brushfire, they offer a great deal of support by providing an extra eye from the sky. In this case, these narcotics and tools often used to commit burglaries, may have never been recovered.”
Rodgers faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment, destruction of evidence and resisting an officer. His bond was set at $4,000. Rodgers is also facing a warrant from North Port Police Department.
Crouse faces charges of possession of narcotic equipment and resisting an officer. The Sheriff's Office noted he was released on a $1,000 bond on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.