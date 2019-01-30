A Venice woman died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Deelena Fay White, 62, was traveling north on U.S. 41 approaching 1st Street in Nokomis and “conducting multiple lane changes.” Her 2006 Toyota pickup truck then left the road and entered the median, overturned and ejected her.
Her truck came to rest in the southbound lane of the road and emergency personnel found her in the median. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report says that alcohol was not involved but that White wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alex James Hernandez, 30, 3100 block of Datura Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Aaron Jon Hutchinson, 28, 3100 block of Hercules Road, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.
• Jason Lee Hopkins, 20, 4700 block of Egret Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond; $500.
• Hunter Garth Briggs, 25, 1600 block of Waldorf Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Abdual Hakeem Boyd, 43, 2200 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: in-custody arrest on nine counts of using or possessing the identity of another without consent and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; . Bond: $13,500 on identity theft; no bond on the battery charge.
• Nicholas Joseph Grochowski, 29, 1700 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled). Bond: $1,000.
• Kyle Lloyd Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
• Marc Anthony Reagan, 54, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
• Vallerie Mae Rodgers, 27, 1600 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of grand theft auto. Bond $5,000.
• Mateo Martinez-Avalos, 42, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,500.
• Brandi Michele Ward, 22, 200 block of Verona St., Nokomis. Charges: battery, probation violation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $500 on the battery charge, none on the probation violation charge.
• Stephen Edmund Broza, 52, 700 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a firefighter, EMT or law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
• Nileshkumar Narandas Patel, 41, 100 block of Toscavilla Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Christopher John Gibbons, 28, 900 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charges: heroin trafficking, probation violation (original charge: third-degree grand theft). Bond: none.
• Patricia Annette Smith, 56, 400 block of North Shore Drive, Osprey. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Taylor Alan Whitehead, 23, 1700 block of Highland Road, Osprey. Charges: domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: none on the battery charge, $500 on the resisting or obstructing charge.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nickolaus Allen Williams, 30, 1400 block of E. Pine St., Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $750.
• Steven Quanel Martinez Jr., 22, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended. Bond: $740.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Phyllis Ann Sberna, 60, 300 block of Channel Lane, Nokomis. Charges: DUI with property damage, distributing or delivering marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registrations:
• David Joseph Grant, 45, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd.
— Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge.
