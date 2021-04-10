The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Cody Pixley, 33, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charges: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; non-moving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle; non-moving traffic violation — failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $360.
• Raymond Sliker, 48, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: Resist officer — flee or elude with lights and siren active; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended; moving traffic violation —operate motorcycle without license; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $4,620.
• Gabriel Wagoner, 40, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Evans, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Rondell Taylor, 33, 500 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rodney Mooney, 52, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession — not more than 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Raymond Sliker, 48, 600 block of South Neptonsit Drive, Venice. Charge: Resisting officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
• Benjamin Sorrentino, 56, 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, Venice. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Derrick Kipp, 21, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.
The U.S. Probation Office reported the following arrest:
• Zachary Lucas, 36, 1200 block of Whitney Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Danielle Gravell, 36, Sarasota. Charges: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; hit-and-run. Bond: $240.
