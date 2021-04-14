The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Coviello, 26, 3300 block of Orange Road, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Michael Mascolo, 40, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant — bench warrant — leave scene of accident unattended with property damage. Bond: $2,000.
• Trevor Floyd, 44, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
• Cameron Grimes, 28, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court on original charge of DUI and leaving scene of accident without giving info. Bond: $5,000.
• Jennifer Reeves-Stacy, 47, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant on original charge of disorderly conduct and breach of peace. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Barrett, 25, 1600 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI reduced to reckless driving. Bond: $5,000.
• Chad Wickersham, 33, 1200 block of Pinebrook Way, Venice. Charges: two counts of petty theft second degree — third or subsequent offense; probation violation on original charge of organized fraud; probation violation on original charge of organized fraud under $20,000; two counts of probation violation on original charge of petty theft third conviction; two counts of probation violation on original charge of false information given to pawnbroker and traffic in stolen property. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Monica Hershman, 30, Sarasota. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Rita Johnston, 50. Charges: 3 counts of drug health or safety — possession of new legend drug without prescription; marijuana possession — not more than 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $1,480.
• John Adams, 35, Clovis, California. Charges: Burglary — occupied dwelling unarmed; burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $9,000.
• Marc Burr, 37, 300 block of Rallus Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Caitlyn Houser, 29, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Shawn Struble, 35, 300 block of Argus Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of larceny theft of $300 or more but less than $5,000 and fraudulent use of personal ID. Bond: none.
