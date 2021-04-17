The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Jack Jones, 54, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Richard Rivers, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance and obstructing crime investigation; probation violation — original charge of retail theft. Bond: none.

• Ian Rochek, 36, 1900 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Dilaudid; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Buprenorphine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Graham Beach, 45, 6100 block of Teahouse Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• John Goulet, 39, 3500 block of East Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charge: Fraud — use or possession of personal identification of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.

• Taylor Wayman, 24, 400 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear —original charge of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Robert Childress, 50, 20000 block of Grand Lago Drive, Venice. Charges: Petty theft second degree; probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sergio Narciso, 42, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

