The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Todd Plummer, 52, 1500 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — person over 65. Bond: $25,000.
• Kerri Long, 37, 3000 block of Odessa Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: $25,000.
• Chad Wickersham, 33, 1200 block of Pinebrook Way, Venice. Charges: Petty theft — second degree, third subsequent offense; fraud — obtain merchant money with false receipt. Bond: $2,000.
• Chelsea Bird, 40, 1700 block of Sandalwood Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance armed. Bond: none.
• Stephen Havrilka, 30. Charge: homicide — murder, dangerous, and depraved without premeditation. Bond: none.
• Richard Thurston, 42, 1700 block of Sandalwood Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance armed. Bond: none.
• Richard Jackson, 45, 400 block of Pinewood Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Morphine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Buprenorphine. Bond: $4,500.
• Jamie King, 61, South Venice. Charge: Petty theft — second degree second offense. Bond: $500.
• Sarah Gallegos-Bettis, 38, 700 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: Cruelty towards child — domestic abuse of child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Michael Capuano, 35, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Forte, 50, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
• Arthur Marchione, 48. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Herminio Torres, 40, Immokalee, Fl. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Rita Johnston, 50. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sergio Narciso, 42, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Tylor Wallen, 32, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance; cocaine possession; 2 counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription’ possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.
• Anthony Dibello, 37, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts of hit and run; moving traffic violation — reckless driving — damage to person or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $860.
• Sarah Thiele, 38, Rotonda West. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lyndsey Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,620.
