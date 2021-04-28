The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Thurston, 42, 1700 block of Sandalwood Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance armed. Bond: none.

• Richard Jackson, 45, 400 block of Pinewood Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Morphine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Buprenorphine. Bond: $4,500.

• Jamie King, 61, South Venice. Charge: Petty theft — second degree second offense. Bond: $500.

• Sarah Gallegos-Bettis, 38, 700 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: Cruelty towards child — domestic abuse of child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Michael Capuano, 35, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC. Bond: $1,500.

• Kevin Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Hydromorphone; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Andrew Noble, 42, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of trespassing on school grounds. Bond: $1,500.

• Demetrius Greco, 47, 900 block of Hampton Road, Nokomis. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Tamara Kressin, 61, 500 block of Catalina Isles Circle, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

• Karriem Mcdowell, 19, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operating motor vehicle without valid license; hit and run. Bond: $740.

• Wayne Taylor, 56, 900 block of West Questa Avenue, Venice. Charges: Robbery with firearm; obstructing justice — harassing in first degree; domestic battery — strangulation; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Keith Sumer, 38, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft first offense. Bond: $500.

• Charles Bevan, 59, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Aggravated battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Forte, 50, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.

• Arthur Marchione, 48. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.


• Herminio Torres, 40, Immokalee. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Rita Johnston, 50. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Keith Yahne, 51, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Luann Lopez, 43, 1000 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no driver license. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sergio Narciso, 42, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Tylor Wallen, 32, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance; cocaine possession; 2 counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription’ possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.

• Anthony Dibello, 37, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts of hit and run; moving traffic violation — reckless driving — damage to person or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $860.

• Sarah Thiele, 38, Rotonda West. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

• Luis Carmona, 23, Sarasota. Charges: Marijuana possession; DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lyndsey Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,620.

• Tracey Gold, 48, 2100 block of Chenille Court, Venice. Charges: Opium or derivative trafficking — Oxycodone; opium or derivative trafficking — Hydromorphone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription —Hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Tramadol; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Triazolam. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

