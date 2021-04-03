The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Alexander Noone, 35, 300 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• John Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: Fraud — failure to return leased property. Bond: $1,500.
• Donald Eldridge, 44, 200 block of Avenida De La Isla, Nokomis. Charges: Cocaine sell; cocaine sell within 1,000 feet of specified area. Bond: $27,500.
• Gerald Anderson, 39, 3300 block of Bonita Drive, Venice. Charges: Vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; grand theft less than $20,000. Bond: $3,000.
• Steven Martinez, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Marijuana possession — no more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.
• Anthony Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Daniel Nerau, 37, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — original charge of petty theft; probation violation — failure to register as sex offender. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Elvo Tornincasa, 89, 100 block of Eddy Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Lewd behavior in the presence of victim less than 16; two counts of indecent exposure. Bond: $60,000.
• Richard Mood, 52, 300 block of East Venice Street, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Stephanie Craven, 34, 1400 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Richards, 33, North Port. Charges: Vehicular homicide; DUI with serious bodily injury; seven counts of DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none.
• Danielle Borchardt, 52. Charges: DUI; DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Erin Trivane, 48, Rotonda West. Charges: three counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Vanessa Baez, 35, Sarasota. Charges: Non-moving traffic violation — attached unassigned license plate to vehicle; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.