The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Alexander Noone, 35, 300 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

• John Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: Fraud — failure to return leased property. Bond: $1,500.

• Donald Eldridge, 44, 200 block of Avenida De La Isla, Nokomis. Charges: Cocaine sell; cocaine sell within 1,000 feet of specified area. Bond: $27,500.

• Gerald Anderson, 39, 3300 block of Bonita Drive, Venice. Charges: Vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; grand theft less than $20,000. Bond: $3,000.

• Steven Martinez, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Marijuana possession — no more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.

• Anthony Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

• Daniel Nerau, 37, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — original charge of petty theft; probation violation — failure to register as sex offender. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Elvo Tornincasa, 89, 100 block of Eddy Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Lewd behavior in the presence of victim less than 16; two counts of indecent exposure. Bond: $60,000.

• Richard Mood, 52, 300 block of East Venice Street, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Stephanie Craven, 34, 1400 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Richards, 33, North Port. Charges: Vehicular homicide; DUI with serious bodily injury; seven counts of DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none.

• Danielle Borchardt, 52. Charges: DUI; DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Erin Trivane, 48, Rotonda West. Charges: three counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

• Vanessa Baez, 35, Sarasota. Charges: Non-moving traffic violation — attached unassigned license plate to vehicle; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

