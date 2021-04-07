The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Vaughn Byrd-Titus, 28, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Theodore Stahura, 31, 500 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charge: Petty theft — second degree; trespassing — structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,620.
• Michael Pfalzgraf, 46, 60 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Chavonne Rodriguez, 39, 500 block of Pameto Road, Nokomis. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Joseph Roberts, 23, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of flee or elude police and second offense of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Danzey Allen, 49, 300 block of Shell Road, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant for Charlotte County — uttering forged bills; out of county warrant for Charlotte County — grand theft over $750. Bond: $7,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tomas Class, 51, North Port. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Marley Gant, 18, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Fentanyl; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Jabarri Peek, 37, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear — for original charge of attach registration license plate not assigned and fraud. Bond: $2,000.
