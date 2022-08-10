The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrew Petrillo, 46, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Venice. Charge: damage property $1,000 or more. Bond: $10,000.
• Daniel Goss, 64, 200 block of Bayside Court, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; simple assault on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
• Diann Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $2,000.
• Don Schrock, 39, 5500 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $300,000.
• Rachel Hicks, 38, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
• David Jenkins, 43, 18000 block of Bianchi Street, Venice. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI. Bond: $1,740.
• Dawn Merritt, 43, 2300 block of Northeast Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal submit DUI testing. Bond: $620.
• Kenneth Reilly, 38, 1100 block of Deardon Drive, Venice. Charges: unarmed burglary — unoccupied structure; 2 counts damage property over $200 but under $1,000; vehicle theft. Bond: $4,000.
• Cameron Benoit, 32, Manasota Beach Road, Venice. Charges: attempted burglary — occupied dwelling unarmed; damage property over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $8,000.
• Royce Richard, 33, 4900 block of Mimosa Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — probation violation on original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Harmony Estevelopez, 41, Englewood. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
• William Henry, 39, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charge: resist officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
• Tracie Kellogg, 41, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• John Mardos, 60, 400 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kenneth Reilly, 38, 1100 block of Deardon Drive, Venice. Charges: attempt burglary — dwelling structure or conveyance armed; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Tyheem Marshall, 19, Philadelphia. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
