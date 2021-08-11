The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of Second Street, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of two counts possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Jason Jones, 53, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: damage property or criminal mischief — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

• Keith Wright, 42, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of resist with violence and larceny — petty theft first offense; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of battery by person detained in prison or jail facility; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of damage property or criminal mischief over $1,000. Bond: none.

• Zachery Matthews, 22, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of petty theft more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $2,000.

• Antonio Charles, 33, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Raymond Gamache, 46, 400 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication public place cause disturbance. Bond: $720.

• Christopher Kennedy, 53, 1100 block of Columbine Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of violation injunction stalking; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespassing fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $4,000.

• Eric Pate, 23, 300 block of Bucknell Drive, Venice. Charges: resist officer — flee elude law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; resist officer — obstruct without violence; resit officer — obstruct without violence — fleeing on foot; nonmoving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,740.

• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Evan Tombaugh, 30, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of fail to leave info unattended vehicle property damage. Bond: $5,000.

• James Telliard, 54, 200 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; damage property-criminal mischief — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Perz, 70, 800 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Amy Schiller, 49, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


• Colton Corpus, 21, 300 block of West Langser Street, Englewood. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.

• Taylor Engelhardt, 32, Lexington, S.C. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Ryan Reed, 24, Jacksonville. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.

• Bryon Smith, 32, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — by strangulation; aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Caitlin Egeland, 22, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Susan Whalen, 48, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — heroin; drug possession — controlled susbtance without prescription — oxycodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Xanax; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kayla Stackhouse, 32, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Cody Shick, 29, 12000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC-Tetrahydrocannabinol Wax; resist officer — refuse to accept sign citation or post bond; DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,240.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Nicolas Adams, 41, 1800 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $3,120.

• Larry Barfield, 72, Sarasota. Charge: Two counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.

• Jesus Jiminez, 36, Ruskin. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

