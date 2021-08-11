The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of Second Street, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of two counts possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jason Jones, 53, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: damage property or criminal mischief — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Keith Wright, 42, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of resist with violence and larceny — petty theft first offense; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of battery by person detained in prison or jail facility; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of damage property or criminal mischief over $1,000. Bond: none.
• Zachery Matthews, 22, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of petty theft more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $2,000.
• Antonio Charles, 33, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Raymond Gamache, 46, 400 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication public place cause disturbance. Bond: $720.
• Christopher Kennedy, 53, 1100 block of Columbine Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of violation injunction stalking; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespassing fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $4,000.
• Eric Pate, 23, 300 block of Bucknell Drive, Venice. Charges: resist officer — flee elude law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; resist officer — obstruct without violence; resit officer — obstruct without violence — fleeing on foot; nonmoving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,740.
• Robert Six, 32, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Evan Tombaugh, 30, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of fail to leave info unattended vehicle property damage. Bond: $5,000.
• James Telliard, 54, 200 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; damage property-criminal mischief — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Perz, 70, 800 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Amy Schiller, 49, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Colton Corpus, 21, 300 block of West Langser Street, Englewood. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.
• Taylor Engelhardt, 32, Lexington, S.C. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Ryan Reed, 24, Jacksonville. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Bryon Smith, 32, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — by strangulation; aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Caitlin Egeland, 22, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Susan Whalen, 48, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — heroin; drug possession — controlled susbtance without prescription — oxycodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Xanax; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kayla Stackhouse, 32, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cody Shick, 29, 12000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC-Tetrahydrocannabinol Wax; resist officer — refuse to accept sign citation or post bond; DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,240.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Nicolas Adams, 41, 1800 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $3,120.
• Larry Barfield, 72, Sarasota. Charge: Two counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
• Jesus Jiminez, 36, Ruskin. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.