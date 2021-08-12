The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Daegan Veal, 24, 12000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charges: robbery with weapon; aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Kevin Szafran, 21, 600 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Alan-Michael Mitchell, 32, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

