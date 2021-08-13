The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Raymond Desjardin, 52, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Brian Cafmeyer, 38, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — violation of probation on original charge of DUI. Bond: $5,000.

• Joshua Wood, 29, 800 block of Oak Pond Drive, Osprey. Charge: burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• April Emerson, 31, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jose Ruiz, 40, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended first conviction. Bond: $2,500. 

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

