POLICE BEAT Police Beat for August 13, 2021 Aug 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Raymond Desjardin, 52, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.• Brian Cafmeyer, 38, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — violation of probation on original charge of DUI. Bond: $5,000.• Joshua Wood, 29, 800 block of Oak Pond Drive, Osprey. Charge: burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.• April Emerson, 31, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Jose Ruiz, 40, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended first conviction. Bond: $2,500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Bishop mandates masks in area Catholic schools Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Bishop mandates masks in area Catholic schools Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.