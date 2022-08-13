The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gary Hand, 49, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Bryant, 40, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Sean Durkin, 22, 500 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charge: drug possession — actual constructive possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
• Kathleen Karloff, 67, 100 block of Dory Lane, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of DUI. Bond: $10,000.
• Chance Collier, 26, 5800 block of Larchwood Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Howard, 34, 700 block of Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
• Tonya Kane, 44, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; damage property over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.
• Salvador Juarez Cruz, 40, 20 block of Bayview Lane, Osprey. Charges: DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
• Keith Shaffer, 49, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of possess controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license. Bond: none.
• John Soravilla, 70, 1500 block of Gladstone Boulevard, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Manatee County — failure to appear on original charge of possess laundry, shopping, dairy cases or bakers containers; out of county warrant — Manatee County — failure to appear on original charge of resisting without violence. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ronald Krosnicki, 57, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — probation violation on original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
