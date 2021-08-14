The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Daegan Veal, 24, 12000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charges: robbery with weapon; aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Kevin Szafran, 21, 600 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Alan-Michael Mitchell, 32, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: $1,500
• Raymond Desjardin, 52, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Brian Cafmeyer, 38, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Manatee County — violation of probation on original charge of DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Joshua Wood, 29, 800 block of Oak Pond Drive, Osprey. Charge: burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• April Emerson, 31, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Larry Boydstun, 20, 5000 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary occupied dwelling; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jose Ruiz, 40, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended, first conviction. Bond: $2,500.
• Ricardo Vega-Bustamante, 46, 1300 block of Ronald St., North Port. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — rock cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kayla Stackhouse, 32, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd St., Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cody Shick, 29, 12000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC-tetrahydrocannabinol wax; resist officer — refuse to accept sign citation or post bond; DUI — damage to property or person; hit-and-run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,240.
• Paola Angeles Lopez, 22, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Nicolas Adams, 41, 1800 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; hit-and-run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $3,120.
• Larry Barfield, 72, Sarasota. Charge: two counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
• Jesus Jiminez, 36, Ruskin. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120
