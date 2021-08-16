POLICE BEAT Police Beat for August 17, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Allen Johnson, 36, 400 block of Bay Pointe Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam. Bond: $1,500.• Tanna Lewis, 51, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Dana Lopez-Rodriguez, 38, 4300 block of Via Del Villetti Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — over $20,000 but less than $100,000; perjury — witness or make false written declaration. Bond: $9,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Thomas Jaconia, 28, 5800 block of Garfield Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Nancy Mott, 66, 600 block of Tyson Terrace, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:• Shalom Breakstone, 19, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.• Taylor Filiatreau, 33, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $620.• Jonathan Lyons, 28, North Port. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan SimpsonCompiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Code snitches can no longer go incognito Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Code snitches can no longer go incognito Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Calendar
