The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Allen Johnson, 36, 400 block of Bay Pointe Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam. Bond: $1,500.

• Tanna Lewis, 51, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Dana Lopez-Rodriguez, 38, 4300 block of Via Del Villetti Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — over $20,000 but less than $100,000; perjury — witness or make false written declaration. Bond: $9,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Jaconia, 28, 5800 block of Garfield Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


• Nancy Mott, 66, 600 block of Tyson Terrace, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Shalom Breakstone, 19, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Taylor Filiatreau, 33, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $620.

• Jonathan Lyons, 28, North Port. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

