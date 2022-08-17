The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Blair, 30, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Osprey. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Lawrence Parkin, 50, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $12,500.
• Luis Samano Vega, 35, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — drive with expired license for more than 6 months. Bond: $620.
• Caryn Chambliss, 55, 1300 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $2,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Yovani Lopera, 47, 9800 block of Wingood Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Lorenzo Gomez Lopez, 27, 3700 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI. Bond: $240.
• Thomas Filar, 61, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Frank Hall, 66, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of consumption or possession in public area; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Keith Nadeau, 24, Riverview. Charge: out of county warrant — Pasco County — failure to appear on original charge of failure to vaccinate. Bond: $143.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Michael Hoffert, 43, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $7,500.
• Joshua Ruiz, 30, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Hiner, 43, 200 block of Havana Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; trespassing — posted construction site; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Alexander Pepper, 35, 400 block of South Moon Drive, Venice. Charge: carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Ralph Spindell, 52, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of damage property over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $20,000.
• Rebecka Rohlfing, 35, 3000 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; non moving traffic violation — fail to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $1,740.
