Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• April Emerson, 31, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Larry Boydstun, 20, 5000 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary occupied dwelling; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.

• Allen Johnson, 36, 400 block of Bay Pointe Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam. Bond: $1,500.

• Tanna Lewis, 51, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Dana Lopez-Rodriguez, 38, 4300 block of Via Del Villetti Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — over $20,000 but less than $100,000; perjury — witness or make false written declaration. Bond: $9,000.

• Robert Six, 32, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — amended violation of probation — original charge of larceny-petty theft first offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Joshua Wood, 29, 800 block of Oak Pond Drive, Osprey. Charges: cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jose Ruiz, 40, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended, first conviction. Bond: $2,500.

• Ricardo Vega-Bustamante, 46, 1300 block of Ronald St., North Port. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — rock cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Thomas Jaconia, 28, 5800 block of Garfield Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Nancy Mott, 66, 600 block of Tyson Terrace, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Richard Erwin, 59, 900 block of West Uplands Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.


• Dawson Lewis, 22, 200 block of Santa Maria Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Nicolas Adams, 41, 1800 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; hit-and-run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $3,120.

• Larry Barfield, 72, Sarasota. Charge: two counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.

• Jesus Jiminez, 36, Ruskin. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Shalom Breakstone, 19, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Taylor Filiatreau, 33, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $620.

• Jonathan Lyons, 28, North Port. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kayla Stackhouse, 32, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd St., Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Cody Shick, 29, 12000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC-tetrahydrocannabinol wax; resist officer — refuse to accept sign citation or post bond; DUI — damage to property or person; hit-and-run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,240.

• Paola Angeles Lopez, 22, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments