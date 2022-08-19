The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Duggan, 60, 700 block of White Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — lights, siren active; DUI; non moving traffic violation — fail to notify Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles change of address. Bond: $1,740.
• Katie McGleam, 47, 800 block of East Baffin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Louis Reed, 35, 400 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charges: fraud swindle — obtain property over $20,000 but less than $50,000; fraud impersonation — use identification of another without consent, $5,000 or more; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of larceny over $100,000 and perjury, make false written declaration. Bond: $55,000.
• Gregory Wollaston, 48, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: larceny — other theft; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
• Michael Tremba, 34, 700 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charge: crimes against person — exploitation of elderly, $50,000 or more. Bond: $25,000.
• Michael Stewart, 38, 500 block of Oriental Poppy Drive, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; evidence destroying — alter, destroy, conceal, remove, or doctor physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.