Police Beat for August 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:• Lisa Game, 56, 500 block of Bluebell Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.• Tiffany Hartman, 29, 100 block of North Orange Grove Road, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — cathinone. Bond: $1,500.• Nicole Serbeck, 50, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: 2 counts contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no driver license. Bond: $1,000.• Jeffery Bowman, 65, 1300 block of Maseno Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — offender violate no contact order. Bond: $10,000.• Samuel Engardio, 34, 1500 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,000.• Eddie Smith, 21, 100 block of Oneida Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.• Harold Mayo, 58, 700 block of White Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500. • Tanner Virtue, 41, 900 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Edwin Iding, 50, 800 block of Exuma Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.• Sarah Lindeborn, 25. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $9,000.• Travis Sickler, 24, North Port. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $9,000.• John Howlings, 63, 1300 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of carrying concealed firearm. Bond: none.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:• Kyle Robinson, 39, 200 block of Angelico Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson
