The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Deidre Mullikin, 36, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: none.

• Glynn Lewis, 34, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of felony driving while license suspended; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft. Bond: none.

• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charges: weapon offense — missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft; battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

• Brandon Hauss, 33, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of sell, manufacture, or distribute methamphetamine; probation violation —  original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Joseph Bryant, 39, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.


• Brent West, 44, 100 block of North Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of flee from law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jack Cantrell, 29, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Heidi Clementi, 63, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Marco Rivano, 44, 3000 block of Datura Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Dustin Prince, 39, Sarasota. Charge: vehicle theft. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

