The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nichole Coppersmith, 41, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.

• Dominick Morris, 22, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Emiliano Morales, 68, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of two counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.


The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Marvie Alford, 35, Zephyrhills. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; resist officer — obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $15,740.

• Marcus Bullock, 42, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

• Zaniya Evans, 19, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

• Devin Fisher, 23, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

