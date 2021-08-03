POLICE BEAT Police Beat for August 3, 2021 Aug 3, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Nichole Coppersmith, 41, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.• Dominick Morris, 22, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Emiliano Morales, 68, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of two counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:• Marvie Alford, 35, Zephyrhills. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; resist officer — obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $15,740.• Marcus Bullock, 42, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.• Zaniya Evans, 19, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.• Devin Fisher, 23, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf Local skateboarder competes at the Tokyo Olympics Experts: Make condos budget repair reserves Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf Local skateboarder competes at the Tokyo Olympics Experts: Make condos budget repair reserves Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Calendar
